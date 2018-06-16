Millennium Management LLC Purchases 145,331 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,331 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 15,555.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.52.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $17,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,178,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,880. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $124.04. 13,223,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

