Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Tops $0.0963 on Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on June 1st. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market cap of $962,968.00 and $4,649.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00590857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00236623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093239 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miners' Reward Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.