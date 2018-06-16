Minerva Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LGL Group, Inc. (LGL)

Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of LGL Group worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098. LGL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. LGL Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

