Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (GZZ) Insider Buys C$22,400.00 in Stock

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee (CVE:GZZ) insider Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$22,400.00.

Jimmy S.H. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee alerts:

On Monday, May 28th, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 9,500 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$2,660.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Jimmy S.H. Lee bought 29,500 shares of Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$7,965.00.

Shares of CVE GZZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,994. Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.31.

Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, nickel, platinum group metals, molybdenum, cobalt, and uranium. It holds 99 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mines De La Vallee De L Or Ltee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.