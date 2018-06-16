Mintcoin (CRYPTO:MINT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Mintcoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Mintcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Mintcoin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $3,212.00 worth of Mintcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mintcoin has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mintcoin

Mintcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Mintcoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. Mintcoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mintcoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mintcoin is www.mintcoinofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Mintcoin

Mintcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mintcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mintcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mintcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

