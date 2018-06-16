Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 865 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 940.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 39,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.66, for a total value of $6,833,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

Apple traded down $1.96, hitting $188.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 61,436,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,120. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.