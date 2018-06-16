Mistras Group (MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Mistras Group opened at $18.77 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $536.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.31 million. equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $73,093.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Curtis Weldon sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $55,189.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

