Mithril Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Mithril token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Lbank and IDEX. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $131.00 million and $67.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00139483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00044383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008526 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015986 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000531 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,507,021 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Lbank, Bithumb, Bitfinex, OKEx and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

