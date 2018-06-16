MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 8th. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the production and sale of various chemical, healthcare, and performance products primarily in Japan. The company’s Electronics Applications segment offers optical recording media, display materials, and polyester films. Its Designed Materials segment engages in the business related to aluminum composite materials, sales of construction and industrial materials, plastic shrinkable labels for PET bottles and heat shrinkable tubes. The company’s Health Care segment is involved in businesses related to chemicals and related products, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, clinical testing and diagnostics. Its Chemicals segment engages in the businesses of industrial and specialty chemicals, nonionic surfactants, glycol ethers, and fine chemicals. The company’s Polymers segment’s businesses comprise activities in the areas of PET, polyethylene, and nylon resins for automotive industry. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR remained flat at $$43.98 during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 759. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $58.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities.

