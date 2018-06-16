Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past six months. The company's revenues continue to remain under pressure due to the negative interest rates in Japan. Also, rising costs due to strict regulations in overseas business remains a key concern. However, strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the company’s bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under its medium-term business plan and global expansion.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group opened at $5.89 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

