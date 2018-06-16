Autoliv (ALV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Cross Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of Autoliv opened at $158.66 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

