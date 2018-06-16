Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a $77.00 price target by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 208,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.