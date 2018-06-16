Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Alliance Resource Partners traded down $0.05, hitting $19.95, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 1,498,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,079. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

