KBC Group NV Sells 13,757 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments traded down $2.20, hitting $103.40, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 1,263,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,588. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $1,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 500 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,410.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,002. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

