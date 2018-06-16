Michael L. Falcone Purchases 1,000 Shares of MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,185,661.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MMAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $153.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.66.

MMA Capital Management (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter. MMA Capital Management had a net margin of 115.03% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

MMA Capital Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $130,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in MMA Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MMA Capital Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MMA Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

About MMA Capital Management

MMA Capital Management, LLC creates and manages investments in housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. Its investments in debt securities comprises multifamily tax-exempt bonds, as well as other real estate related bond investments. The company offers leveraged bonds; low-income housing tax credits; asset management and administrative services to a limited liability company and a commercial bank; and guarantees to the institutional investors related to the receipt of tax credits.

