MML Investors Services LLC Sells 33,036 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (EFV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

