MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Eaton by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 599,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.25. 3,580,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,686. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Eaton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

