Modine Manufacturing (MOD) vs. Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) Critical Survey

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Modine Manufacturing does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 1 0 2.00

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.26%. Given Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock is more favorable than Modine Manufacturing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.10 billion 0.45 $22.20 million $1.54 12.21 Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.60 $2.43 billion N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 1.06% 16.97% 5.30% Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 11.30% 22.74% 7.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock beats Modine Manufacturing on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

