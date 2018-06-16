PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lessened by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,987. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.