Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Sells $913,200.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $913,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,296,410 shares in the company, valued at $241,834,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $929,400.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $925,200.00.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce opened at $44.32 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

