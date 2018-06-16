Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $17,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, May 7th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $16,806.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,244.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $19,385.00.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,763. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 170.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,334,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,898 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,783,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,125 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 416,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.