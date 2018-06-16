Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, June 1st. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Molina Healthcare to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $103.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Molina Healthcare opened at $95.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $369,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

