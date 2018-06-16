Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Momo in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Vetr downgraded Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price target on Momo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Momo in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Momo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

MOMO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,109. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. Momo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The information services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.28 million. Momo had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.