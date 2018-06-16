MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) Price Reaches $2.72 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $163.67 million and approximately $634,352.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00041983 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, QBTC, Bitbank and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.07695620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.24 or 0.13221300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.01484540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.01914750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00222867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.14 or 0.02982270 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00505082 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 60,198,450 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Upbit, QBTC, Vebitcoin, Zaif, Livecoin, Fisco and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

