MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

Headlines about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9996139329674 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. 13,292,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 13.04%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

