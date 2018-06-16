Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Binance and CoinExchange. Monetha has a market cap of $10.74 million and $153,454.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093293 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,471,923 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

