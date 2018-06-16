Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.99) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.19) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.33) to GBX 300 ($3.99) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 327.31 ($4.36).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group opened at GBX 320.80 ($4.27) on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 241.40 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 369 ($4.91).

In other news, insider Matthew Price sold 59,610 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.98), for a total transaction of £178,233.90 ($237,297.16).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.