Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $38.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.18.

Mongodb opened at $59.23 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.04.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mongodb will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,257,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter worth about $15,931,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,483,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,168,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

