Monoeci Hits Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (XMCC)

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Monoeci has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monoeci coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00010640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Monoeci has a market cap of $3.36 million and $190,289.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.43 or 0.04067510 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021514 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008938 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004995 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000203 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Monoeci

Monoeci (CRYPTO:XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 7,247,797 coins and its circulating supply is 4,827,797 coins. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net.

Monoeci Coin Trading

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monoeci using one of the exchanges listed above.

