Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $663,713.70 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $663,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,219,719.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 4th, Saria Tseng sold 5,736 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $688,377.36.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saria Tseng sold 26,429 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,101,178.86.

Monolithic Power Systems traded up $1.92, reaching $141.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 467,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,756. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,386,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,038,000 after acquiring an additional 426,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 819,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

