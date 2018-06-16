Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Monotype Imaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $664,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,675.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 21,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $486,476.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the first quarter worth $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE opened at $21.60 on Friday. Monotype Imaging has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $910.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.