Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Monroe Capital (MRCC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monroe Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.207152173779 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.77. 86,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,006. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.16%. equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

