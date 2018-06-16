Monroe Capital (MRCC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRCC. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Monroe Capital opened at $13.77 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

