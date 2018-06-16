IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,139 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,226,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,806,000 after acquiring an additional 487,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,307,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 102,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 394,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of Monster Beverage opened at $56.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

