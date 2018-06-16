Monster Byte Price Reaches $0.0453 (CRYPTO:MBI)

Monster Byte (CURRENCY:MBI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Monster Byte token can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Monster Byte has a market cap of $762,317.00 and $226.00 worth of Monster Byte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monster Byte has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00581157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00240869 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00044599 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00091982 BTC.

Monster Byte Token Profile

Monster Byte’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Monster Byte’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,822,736 tokens. Monster Byte’s official Twitter account is @casinobitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster Byte’s official website is monsterbyte.io.

Buying and Selling Monster Byte

Monster Byte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monster Byte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monster Byte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monster Byte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

