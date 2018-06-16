Moody’s Co. (MCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.27.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,931. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other news, Director Darrell Duffie sold 500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $80,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,509 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 192,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,425,000 after acquiring an additional 282,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

