Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moody’s by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 960,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 654,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after acquiring an additional 326,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,860,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 508,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $7,222,191.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,527.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,107,870. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

