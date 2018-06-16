Morgan Stanley Cuts H & R Block (HRB) Price Target to $27.00

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.02 to $24.69 in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.21.

HRB opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 269.22%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. H & R Block’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

