Morgan Stanley Cuts Southern (SO) Price Target to $42.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern opened at $44.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 199,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.