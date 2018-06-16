Morgan Stanley Trims ONE Gas (OGS) Target Price to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of OGS opened at $71.49 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $638.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,565,000 after buying an additional 67,227 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

