Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gerdau opened at $3.72 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.31. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous special dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,819,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 2,100,333 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 715.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

