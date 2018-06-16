Morguard Co. (MRC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Morguard stock traded down C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$167.20. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$161.00 and a 12 month high of C$194.10.

Get Morguard alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned a portfolio of 208 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,129 residential suits, approximately 16.3 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,557 hotel rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.