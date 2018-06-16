Morguard Co. (MRC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Morguard stock traded down C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$167.20. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. Morguard has a 12 month low of C$161.00 and a 12 month high of C$194.10.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned a portfolio of 208 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,129 residential suits, approximately 16.3 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,557 hotel rooms.

Dividend History for Morguard (TSE:MRC)

