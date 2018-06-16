Morneau Shepell Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Morneau Shepell stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.39. 190,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,888. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$19.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.62.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$167.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$171.20 million. Morneau Shepell had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities cut shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.54.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

