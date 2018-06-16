Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L (SNLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,074 shares during the quarter. HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L comprises 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 11.24% of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L worth $66,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 354,009 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000.

NASDAQ:SNLN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 181,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,401. HIGHLAND FUNDS/HIGHLAND/IBOXX SR L has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

