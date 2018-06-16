Mothership Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,936.00 (CRYPTO:MSP)

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Mothership has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $105,936.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mothership has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mothership token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00586791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00243416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045045 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093566 BTC.

Mothership Token Profile

Mothership’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX.

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mothership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mothership using one of the exchanges listed above.

