M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,531 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,512,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 54,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 120.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 215,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 621,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer opened at $36.36 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 132,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $4,764,555.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,222 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

