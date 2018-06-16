MSA Safety (MSA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.13

News headlines about MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MSA Safety earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6241095329892 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

NYSE:MSA opened at $95.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.47. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

In related news, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 6,641 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $584,540.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 1,700 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $153,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,120 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

