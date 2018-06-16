Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Stock Price

News coverage about MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MSG Networks earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6493741968334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of MSG Networks traded up $1.55, hitting $22.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 980,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,136. MSG Networks has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

