M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. 861,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,326. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other Brunswick news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $912,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $1,027,735.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,614 shares in the company, valued at $20,748,564.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

