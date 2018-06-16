M&T Bank Corp Has $309,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Camping World were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, insider Marcus Lemonis bought 10,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Dillon Schickli bought 25,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,974 shares in the company, valued at $757,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 2,317,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,881. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.